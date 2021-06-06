Lilibet 'Lili' Diana: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's choice of name explained

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were mindful when it came to naming their daughter Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex honoured Queen Elizabeth and the late Princess Diana through their daughter’s name.

In a statement, the couple said: "Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet.

"Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honour her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales."

Lilibet, which is the Queen's nickname, means “God’s promise” which could be a nod to Meghan’s unborn child, who she lost through a miscarriage.

Speaking about the tragic episode, Meghan said she felt "an almost unbearable grief", adding that "I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second."

Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born on Friday at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California, with Prince Harry in attendance.