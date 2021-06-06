 
Sunday Jun 06 2021
Reuters

Dutch runner Sifan Hassan smashes women's 10,000 metres world record

Reuters

Sunday Jun 06, 2021

Netherland's Sifan Hassan celebrates after winning the Women's 5000 Metres, Ostravar City Stadium, Ostrava, Czech Republic, September 8, 2020. — Reuters/David W Cerny

Dutch long-distance runner Sifan Hassan broke the women's 10,000 metres world record on Sunday, clocking 29 minutes 6.82 seconds in a Continental Tour meeting on home soil in Hengelo, World Athletics said.

Ethiopia's Almaz Ayana held the previous record of 29:17.45, set at the 2016 Rio Olympics, but Hassan shaved more than 10 seconds off that mark.

Hassan is the reigning world champion having won gold in Doha in 2019 and the 28-year-old set down a marker before next month's Tokyo Games, blowing away the competition and sprinting solo across the line with her arms outstretched in celebration.

"Wow, to run this world record here today in Hengelo is something I could only dream of," the Ethiopian-born Hassan said.

"It's the perfect confirmation of the hard work we've put in getting ready for Tokyo. I am so happy to share this record in front of my Dutch fans."

Hassan also holds the record for the mile, one-hour event and five-kilometre road race.

