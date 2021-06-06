PSL 2021: Multan Sultans’ Usman Qadir to take 'maximum advantage of UAE conditions'

Multan Sultans’ spinner Usman Qadir. Photo: File

KARACHI: Multan Sultans’ spinner Usman Qadir has said that the remainders of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Abu Dhabi will be a different ball game from it Karachi during the first leg of the tournament.

In an exclusive interview with Geo News, the 27-year-old spinner said that he’s looking forward to take maximum advantage of the conditions in UAE which will suit spinners.

“Conditions in UAE will support spinners and I am looking forward to doing well for my team here,” he said.

“During Karachi leg of the tournament, things were different for spinners as wickets were flat and boundaries were short. The condition in Karachi demanded spinners to go for containing runs but that won’t be the case in UAE, it won’t be easy to hit them out of park here,” he said.

Replying to a question, Usman Qadir said that he is not targeting any individual batsman here and his goal is to do well whoever he is bowling to.

The young spinner added that playing in PSL was a turning point for him and the performance in PSL 5 boosted his confidence.

“I remember in one match, Chris Lynn was smashing everyone all over but I did well against him. He scored a century though, but he couldn’t hit off my bowling and that gave me the confidence and that confidence kept me motivated and helped me when I made my debut for Pakistan,” he said.

Talking about his side’s performance, Usman said that Sultans are struggling on the points table as they couldn’t get the start they wanted but there are enough games to make a comeback.

“We are eyeing to win all the remaining five matches and make it to the next stage of the tournament,” he said.

Usman is son of former Pakistan cricketer and legendary spinner Abdul Qadir. The 27-year-old cricketer said that to carry on the legacy of his father is a big responsibility.

“I can’t be like him, I can only try to perform according to his teaching, follow his footsteps, and make my family proud,” he said.

“Usually people in Pakistan doubts the credential if a cricketer is coming from family of a cricketer, this needs to be changed, you can see this happening everywhere. One must see the hard work a player is putting in and respect that. If a lawyer’s son can be a lawyer, then why can’t a cricketer’s son become a cricketer, If he is talented enough, he will survive. If he is not, he won’t.” Usman concluded.