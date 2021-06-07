 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Monday Jun 07 2021
By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Yasir Hussain calls for unity in showbiz industry

By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Monday Jun 07, 2021

Yasir Hussain calls for unity in showbiz industry

Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain has called for unity in the showbiz industry  and wants celebrities to become more thick-skinned so that they can tackle trolls on social media.

Commenting on the cyber bullying issue after Hania Aamir and Asim Azhar spat, Yasir said, “Cyber bullying is bad, mard ho ya aurat Asim Azhar ho ya Hania Aamir”.

I think celebrity apni skin moti kar len, industry kuch jahil logon ky bekar comments ki waja se 2 groups me nhi batni chahiye (I think celebrities become more thick-skinned and the industry should not split in two groups because of meaningless comments by a few people),” Yasir Hussain said on tacking the social media trolls.

Yasir’s comments come as Hania Aamir faced a storm of backlash on social media over her viral video and Asim Azhar sent out a cryptic tweet, seemingly aimed at her.

More From Showbiz:

Saira Banu updates fans about health of Dilip Kumar

Saira Banu updates fans about health of Dilip Kumar
Evelyn Sharma ties the knot with beau Tushaan Bhindi

Evelyn Sharma ties the knot with beau Tushaan Bhindi
Kubra Khan reveals ‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’ is her favourite Turkish drama

Kubra Khan reveals ‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’ is her favourite Turkish drama
Engin Altan Duzyatan, son Emir enjoy swimming, stunning photo goes viral

Engin Altan Duzyatan, son Emir enjoy swimming, stunning photo goes viral
Feroze Khan prays for families after deadly train crash in Ghotki

Feroze Khan prays for families after deadly train crash in Ghotki
Parineeti Chopra touches on desire to shed ‘bubbly girl’ mold

Parineeti Chopra touches on desire to shed ‘bubbly girl’ mold
Hania Aamir says it is not about 'ex vs ex' but 'harassment and bullying’

Hania Aamir says it is not about 'ex vs ex' but 'harassment and bullying’
Ajay Devgn celebrates 19 years of film ‘The Legend of Bhagat Singh’

Ajay Devgn celebrates 19 years of film ‘The Legend of Bhagat Singh’
Asim Azhar claps back after Hania Aamir posts cryptic tweet on her 'ex'

Asim Azhar claps back after Hania Aamir posts cryptic tweet on her 'ex'
Hania Aamir posts cryptic tweet on ex Asim Azhar after video controversy

Hania Aamir posts cryptic tweet on ex Asim Azhar after video controversy

Naimal Khawar receives Covid-19 vaccine

Naimal Khawar receives Covid-19 vaccine
Dilip Kumar diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion

Dilip Kumar diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion

Latest

view all