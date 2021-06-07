 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jun 07 2021
By
Web Desk

How Meghan and Harry breached royal tradition with arrival of second child

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 07, 2021

Meghan and Harry did not make a statement about the addition to their family until June 6

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced they welcomed their daughter, Lilibet Diana, on June 4.

However, they did not make a statement about the addition to their family until June 6.

The couple's decision to keep the birth of their little angel private is in contradiction to royal tradition.

When Meghan gave birth to her son, Archie, she did not make an announcement until two days later.

The name of the hospital was kept private, until it was revealed Meghan welcomed Archie at the Portland Hospital.

As seen in Kate Middleton's delivery, an announcement was made when she went into labour with all three of her kids, followed by another after the delivery.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton to replace Prince Harry at Diana's statue unveiling?

Kate Middleton to replace Prince Harry at Diana's statue unveiling?

Alex Rodriguez seems unfazed by Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck romance

Alex Rodriguez seems unfazed by Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck romance

Meghan and Harry's choice of name for daughter deemed 'rude' towards Queen

Meghan and Harry's choice of name for daughter deemed 'rude' towards Queen

What is Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet Diana's citizenship?

What is Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet Diana's citizenship?
John Legend shares snap of Chrissy Teigen, Luna’s dance recital

John Legend shares snap of Chrissy Teigen, Luna’s dance recital
Meghan Markle's estranged father reacts to birth of granddaughter

Meghan Markle's estranged father reacts to birth of granddaughter

BTS’s Suga touches on having to ‘relive’ traumas for music inspiration

BTS’s Suga touches on having to ‘relive’ traumas for music inspiration
Vin Diesel pays touching tribute to Paul Walker ahead of Fast & Furious 9

Vin Diesel pays touching tribute to Paul Walker ahead of Fast & Furious 9
Archie showers baby sister Lilibet Diana with 'lots of kisses'

Archie showers baby sister Lilibet Diana with 'lots of kisses'
Queen 'confused' after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle name daughter Lilibet Diana

Queen 'confused' after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle name daughter Lilibet Diana

Princess Eugenie delivers ‘sweet’ message to Harry, Meghan Markle for Lili’s birth

Princess Eugenie delivers ‘sweet’ message to Harry, Meghan Markle for Lili’s birth
Purple Rain, The Mod Squad star Clarence Williams III passes away

Purple Rain, The Mod Squad star Clarence Williams III passes away

Latest

view all