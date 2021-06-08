 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Angelina Jolie, kids celebate her birthday in NYC after Brad Pitit wins joins custody

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 08, 2021

Angelina Jolie and her kids were snapped arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Saturday

Angelina Jolie flew to New York last week with her kids to celebrate her 46th birthday in full swing. 

The Salt actress did not shy away from commemorating her big day, as her custody battle with Brad Pitt rages on. 

Jolie and her six kids were snapped arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Saturday.

Earlier, the court granted Pitt and Jolie 'joint custody' of their children 19-year-old Maddox, 17-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Zahara, 14-year-old Shiloh and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

According to a source, the court have joint custody as a “tentative decision.”

In an interview recently, Jolie said she was barred from helming new projects because of her family situation.

“I needed to just do shorter jobs and be home more, so I kind of went back to doing a few acting jobs. That’s really the truth of it,” she told Entertainment Weekly in April.

More From Entertainment:

Gigi Hadid reunites with Zayn Malik after his heated altercation at NYC bar

Gigi Hadid reunites with Zayn Malik after his heated altercation at NYC bar
Jennifer Lopez ‘always loved’ Ben Affleck and wants them to work things out: source

Jennifer Lopez ‘always loved’ Ben Affleck and wants them to work things out: source
Shailene Woodley says she and Aaron Rodgers were 'meant to be together'

Shailene Woodley says she and Aaron Rodgers were 'meant to be together'
Loki is gender-fluid, new teaser for Marvel’s Disney+ series confirms

Loki is gender-fluid, new teaser for Marvel’s Disney+ series confirms

How Meghan Markle honoured mom Doria Ragland by naming baby girl 'Lili'

How Meghan Markle honoured mom Doria Ragland by naming baby girl 'Lili'
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck introducing themselves to friends as couple: source

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck introducing themselves to friends as couple: source

Princess Diana's voice coach deems rift between Harry and Charles 'unfortunate'

Princess Diana's voice coach deems rift between Harry and Charles 'unfortunate'
Carey Mulligan to star in feature film on Harvey Weinstein scandal

Carey Mulligan to star in feature film on Harvey Weinstein scandal
How Princess Diana would have reacted to Harry, Meghan’s daughter’s name

How Princess Diana would have reacted to Harry, Meghan’s daughter’s name
Jason Sudeikis still ‘upset and angry’ over Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles’ relationship

Jason Sudeikis still ‘upset and angry’ over Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles’ relationship

Prince Harry gets invited by Queen Elizabeth as she attempts to bury the hatchet

Prince Harry gets invited by Queen Elizabeth as she attempts to bury the hatchet

Angelina Jolie sends pulses racing as she steps out in yellow dress with her loved ones

Angelina Jolie sends pulses racing as she steps out in yellow dress with her loved ones

Latest

view all