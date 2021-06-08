Gulsim Ali aka Aslihan Hatun deeply saddened over Ghotki train crash

Turkish actress Gulsim Ali, who essays the role of Aslihan Hatun in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, has expressed her deep grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in Ghotki train crash.



Taking to her Instagram Story, Gulsim shared the image from the incident and wrote “I’m deeply saddened to hear that a passenger train accident at Ghotki, Pakistan.”

“May Allah have mercy upon those who lost their lives in this tragic accident.”

The actress continued “I extend to brotherly people of Pakistan my heartfelt condolences” followed by Pakistan and Turkish flags.

Over 50 passengers were killed and more than 100 injured when two trains collided near Ghotki in the wee hours on Monday.