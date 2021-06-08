 
sports
Tuesday Jun 08 2021
By
Sports Desk

ICC nominates Hasan Ali for 'Player of the Month' for May

By
Sports Desk

Tuesday Jun 08, 2021

Pakistan fast bowler Hassan Ali celebrates after dismissing an English batsman. Photo: AFP

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has nominated Pakistani right-arm pacer Hasan Ali for its May edition of 'Player of the Month' after his recent spectacular performances in the series against South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Ali has managed to impress all with his fiery fast bowling and ability to bamboozle batsmen across the world.

The right-arm pacer, according to ESPNcricinfo, is currently the leading wicket-taker in all formats of cricket in 2021. 

The ICC announced the nominations to recognise the best performances from both male and female cricketers across all forms of international cricket on Tuesday.

Read more: Hassan Ali becomes leading wicket-taker in 2021

The nominations for the men are:

The nominations for the women are: 

Last month, the ICC had nominated Pakistani skipper Babar Azam and left-handed batsman Fakhar Zaman for the 'Player of the Month' award for April.

