Monday May 10 2021
Hassan Ali becomes leading wicket-taker in 2021

Monday May 10, 2021

Pakistan fast bowler Hassan Ali celebrates after dismissing an English batsman. Photo: AFP

Pakistan right-arm pacer Hassan Ali has managed to impress all with his fiery fast bowling and ability to bamboozle batsmen across the world. 

The right-arm pacer, according to ESPNcricinfo, is currently the leading wicket-taker in all formats of cricket in 2021. 

Ali has managed to take 40 impressive wickets from 15 innings. At number two, Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has taken 34 wickets from 10 innings while Shaheen Afridi is the third-highest wicket-taker this year with 29 wickets to his name from 19 innings. 

England spinner Jack Leach finishes fourth on the list, as he grabbed 28 wickets from 11 matches while Axar Patel has managed to take 27 scalps from only seven innings. 

In the second Test match against Zimbabwe, Ali took 5 wickets for Pakistan, giving away only 27 runs. 

 In the first Test match played between Pakistan and Zimbabwe, Ali had managed to take a stunning nine wickets in the match. 

Pakistan had managed to win that game by an innings and 116 runs. The visitors are again on the verge of victory by an innings as Zimbabwe reels in its second innings in the second Test match as well. 

