 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 08 2021
By
Web Desk

‘Loki’ creators on how the God of Mischief is playing with a ‘new dynamic’ in the series

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 08, 2021

'Loki' creators were asked how the God of Mischief would be on his own, not connected to Thor or Asgard

Ahead of the release of Disney+ series Loki, producers of the show have spilled the beans on what Marvel fans can expect.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, creators of the show, writer Michael Waldron and director Kate Herron spoke about how the series will shed light on the character of Loki differently than he was portrayed in the past Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

Asked how the God of Mischief would be on his own, not connected to Thor or Asgard, Herron said: “Obviously, he's had one of the best arcs across the last 10 years of the MCU, but we don't have that guy that we saw in Infinity War or in Endgame, who's obviously Avengers Loki.”

“The exciting thing for me as a storyteller is that he's in a very different headspace to the Loki we've seen over the last 10 years, and we're putting the God of Mischief into this bureaucratic organization and how is he going to cope within that place? I think we're taking him to a very new corner of the MCU and there's a lot of fun to be had with that,” added.

Waldron also joined the conversation and said: “He's gotta fend for himself. He doesn't have anybody else he can look to to sort of take advantage of, to get out of jams and everything. He doesn't have anybody he can blame things on.”

“The messes he's making now are his own. And that's not to say that he was ever passing the buck. It's just, this is a guy who's always been really connected to Thor and really survived by being close to power and then seeking to overthrow that power.”

“Now, he's on his own at the bottom of a ladder, at the bottom of the food chain, so it's just a totally new dynamic for him to be playing with,” he added.

More From Entertainment:

Drake Bell’s ex speaks out on his arrest after accusing him of physical abuse

Drake Bell’s ex speaks out on his arrest after accusing him of physical abuse
Prince Harry accuses Prince Charles of making him suffer after Diana's death

Prince Harry accuses Prince Charles of making him suffer after Diana's death
Gigi Hadid reunites with Zayn Malik after his heated altercation at NYC bar

Gigi Hadid reunites with Zayn Malik after his heated altercation at NYC bar
Jennifer Lopez ‘always loved’ Ben Affleck and wants them to work things out: source

Jennifer Lopez ‘always loved’ Ben Affleck and wants them to work things out: source
Angelina Jolie, kids celebate her birthday in NYC after Brad Pitit wins joins custody

Angelina Jolie, kids celebate her birthday in NYC after Brad Pitit wins joins custody
Shailene Woodley says she and Aaron Rodgers were 'meant to be together'

Shailene Woodley says she and Aaron Rodgers were 'meant to be together'
Loki is gender-fluid, new teaser for Marvel’s Disney+ series confirms

Loki is gender-fluid, new teaser for Marvel’s Disney+ series confirms

How Meghan Markle honoured mom Doria Ragland by naming baby girl 'Lili'

How Meghan Markle honoured mom Doria Ragland by naming baby girl 'Lili'
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck introducing themselves to friends as couple: source

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck introducing themselves to friends as couple: source

Princess Diana's voice coach deems rift between Harry and Charles 'unfortunate'

Princess Diana's voice coach deems rift between Harry and Charles 'unfortunate'
Carey Mulligan to star in feature film on Harvey Weinstein scandal

Carey Mulligan to star in feature film on Harvey Weinstein scandal
How Princess Diana would have reacted to Harry, Meghan’s daughter’s name

How Princess Diana would have reacted to Harry, Meghan’s daughter’s name

Latest

view all