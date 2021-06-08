 
Tuesday Jun 08 2021
Pakistan values brotherly relations with Azerbaijan: COAS Gen Bajwa

Tuesday Jun 08, 2021

Commander of Azerbaijan Naval Forces Rear Admiral Subhan Bakirov speaking to Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Photo: ISPR.

  • COAS  commends the thorough professionalism and valour of the Azribajan forces. 
  • Both sides reaffirmed their determination to work together for enhancing diplomatic / security cooperation in various fields.
  • The visiting dignitary appreciates Pakistan's support to Azerbaijan and its sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability to the region

RAWALPINDI: The Commander of Azerbaijan's naval forces Rear Admiral Subhan Bakirov on Tuesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting, matters of mutual interest, including defence, training, security cooperation between both countries, and the overall regional security situation were discussed. 

The COAS said that Pakistan values its brotherly relations with Azerbaijan and also offered all possible assistance and cooperation in the development and defence-related fields. 

The COAS also commended the thorough professionalism and valour of the Azribajan forces. Both sides reaffirmed their determination to work together for enhancing diplomatic / security cooperation in various fields.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's support to Azerbaijan and its sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability to the region, especially the Afghan peace process.

