Wednesday Jun 09 2021
By
OCOur Correspondent

Another lion dies at Karachi Zoo of 'old age'

By
OCOur Correspondent

Wednesday Jun 09, 2021

  • Lion at Karachi Zoo dies after heart attack.
  • District East administration and Sindh wildlife department had seized two lions illegally brought to Karachi in 2017. The lions were shifted to an enclosure at the Karachi Zoo.
  • The lions were nearing the end of their normal life. One of them died in January 2018,” says KMC official.

KARACHI: Another lion passed away at the Karachi Zoo after suffering a heart attack Tuesday. 

Zoo officials say the lion died of old age.

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) said the Asiatic lion died of heart failure.

The District East administration and the Sindh wildlife department had seized two lions illegally brought to Karachi in 2017.

The lions were shifted to an enclosure at the Karachi Zoo, which is under the administrative control of the KMC. 

Read more: Simba, the lion, passes away at Karachi zoo

The second of those two felines suffered a fatal heart attack. The reason for the heart attack, according to the post-mortem report, was "fatty heart". 

“The lions were nearing the end of their normal life. One of them died in January 2018,” said a KMC official.

The presence of a large amount of fat in the arteries of the lion caused the heart attack, said the post-mortem report. 

The maximum age of a lion is 18 years, a KMC spokesperson said.

