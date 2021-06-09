Anil Kapoor takes a trip down memory lane with childhood photos of Sonam Kapoor on her birthday

Bollywood star Anil Kapoor took a trip down memory lane with sweet childhood photos of his daughter Sonam Kapoor to wish her on 36th birthday.

Sharing the sweet memories on Instagram, the Malang actor wrote “To the girl who chases her dreams and follows her heart... @sonamkapoor, watching you grow everyday has been a dream come true as a parent. I surely got lucky with the best kids.”

He further said “You’re strong when you need to be, kind without fail and always evolving. You have a way of infusing a bit of you in everything and it's one of my favorite things about you”.



“I'm so thankful that you and Anand are safe and healthy and we can't wait to be with you again... Happy Birthday Sonam Beta! Love you and miss you!”