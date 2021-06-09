Tom Hiddleston fanboys over Shah Rukh Khan in new promotional video

In a special message, Tom Hiddleston revealed that he is a big fan of megastar Shah Rukh Khan

Die-hard fans are already quite well aware of Tom Hiddleston’s connection to India and it looks like he has given them more things to gush over.

In a special message for his Bollywood fans, the Thor star revealed that he is a big fan of megastar Shah Rukh Khan.

Before his Disney+ series, Loki premiered, he played a game of word association in a promo. The actor was asked about the word ‘Loki’ to which he said ‘me’ and then was given the word ‘brother’ for which he replied ‘[Chris] Hemsworth.’

When questioned about what comes to his mind with India, Hiddleston said ‘Shah Rukh Khan.’ For the word ‘Bollywood’, he said, "Am I allowed to say Shah Rukh Khan again? Shah Rukh Khan again."

In a chat with Hindustan Times in 2012, he revealed that he was a big fan of Aishwarya Rai and King Khan.

"I have family in India. My sister stays in Chennai and I’ve been to India about four times so far. The last time I came was in October last year (2011)… I came very quietly just to see my sister. I love it there,” he said.

"My Indian family is always introducing me to new films. My sister made me see Devdas that had Aishwarya Rai. The last film I saw was Shah Rukh Khan’s My Name Is Khan on an airplane. I loved it,” he added.

"I’d want nothing more but to star in a Bollywood movie," he said.