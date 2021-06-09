 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Tom Hiddleston fanboys over Shah Rukh Khan in new promotional video

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 09, 2021

In a special message, Tom Hiddleston revealed that he is a big fan of megastar Shah Rukh Khan

Die-hard fans are already quite well aware of Tom Hiddleston’s connection to India and it looks like he has given them more things to gush over.

In a special message for his Bollywood fans, the Thor star revealed that he is a big fan of megastar Shah Rukh Khan.

Before his Disney+ series, Loki premiered, he played a game of word association in a promo. The actor was asked about the word ‘Loki’ to which he said ‘me’ and then was given the word ‘brother’ for which he replied ‘[Chris] Hemsworth.’

When questioned about what comes to his mind with India, Hiddleston said ‘Shah Rukh Khan.’ For the word ‘Bollywood’, he said, "Am I allowed to say Shah Rukh Khan again? Shah Rukh Khan again."

In a chat with Hindustan Times in 2012, he revealed that he was a big fan of Aishwarya Rai and King Khan.

"I have family in India. My sister stays in Chennai and I’ve been to India about four times so far. The last time I came was in October last year (2011)… I came very quietly just to see my sister. I love it there,” he said.

"My Indian family is always introducing me to new films. My sister made me see Devdas that had Aishwarya Rai. The last film I saw was Shah Rukh Khan’s My Name Is Khan on an airplane. I loved it,” he added.

"I’d want nothing more but to star in a Bollywood movie," he said. 

More From Entertainment:

Selena Gomez gets vulnerable as she talks about her body image issues

Selena Gomez gets vulnerable as she talks about her body image issues
Offset claims he helped Joe Biden win presidency

Offset claims he helped Joe Biden win presidency

Joaquin Phoenix says he was ‘terrified’ and ‘not excited’ about his 2020 Oscar win

Joaquin Phoenix says he was ‘terrified’ and ‘not excited’ about his 2020 Oscar win
Selena Gomez says Taylor Swift helped her navigate her style during teenage

Selena Gomez says Taylor Swift helped her navigate her style during teenage
Tom Hiddleton talks about ‘Loki’ as he marks 10 years since bagging the Marvel role

Tom Hiddleton talks about ‘Loki’ as he marks 10 years since bagging the Marvel role
Prince Charles beaming with joy since Lilibet's arrival, calls it 'happy news'

Prince Charles beaming with joy since Lilibet's arrival, calls it 'happy news'
Kim Kardashian still devastated over divorce drama with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian still devastated over divorce drama with Kanye West
Meghan and Harry's son Archie 'very happy' after birth of baby sister

Meghan and Harry's son Archie 'very happy' after birth of baby sister
Jeffree Star shoots down Kanye West romance buzz: ‘He is not for me’

Jeffree Star shoots down Kanye West romance buzz: ‘He is not for me’

Prince Harry super 'doting dad' to daughter Lilibet: 'He's obsessed with her'

Prince Harry super 'doting dad' to daughter Lilibet: 'He's obsessed with her'
Jennifer Lopez is reportedly ‘packing up’ Miami abode to live in LA with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly ‘packing up’ Miami abode to live in LA with Ben Affleck
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle introduce baby Lilibet to Queen on video call

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle introduce baby Lilibet to Queen on video call

Latest

view all