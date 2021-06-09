 
Wednesday Jun 09 2021
Web Desk

Geo Beat The Heat: The ultimate summer drinks competition

Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 09, 2021

This year the heat wave is intense and temperatures are soaring past 40 degrees Celsius in parts of the country.

This won’t be an easy summer, but Geo.tv has got something to take your mind off the scorching heat – a refreshing drink!

And no, we are not making it. You are.

Send us recipes of a refreshing and hydrating summer drink, which is also easy on the wallet, using the hashtag #GeoBeatTheHeat.

If your recipe proves to be the perfect company for us on a slow afternoon, you get a cash prize of up to Rs6,000.

For more information on the guidelines for submission visit Geo.tv’s Instagram and Facebook pages.

