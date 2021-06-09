Federal govt changes schools timings in Islamabad due to heatwave

Image of students sitting in a classroom. Photo: File.

Notification says institutes operating a single shift can remain open from 7am till 11am from Monday to Thursday.

Schools operating two shifts will have classes on Friday and Saturday from 7am till 11am.

Government also allows schools of capital to operate at 50% capacity.

The federal government on Wednesday changed the timings of the schools in Islamabad owing to the ongoing heatwave that has gripped the city.

A notification said that institutes operating in a single shift can remain open from 7am till 11am from Monday to Thursday. It further stated that schools operating two shifts will have classes on Friday and Saturday from 7am till 11am.

The government also allowed all schools of the federal capital to operate at 50% capacity on the allotted days.

Earlier, the school timings were 8am till 1pm.

Islamabad students of grades 1-8 resume in-person classes

The change of timings comes two days after students of grades 1-8 returned to schools in Islamabad after the government greenlighted the resumption of in-person classes.

The decision to reopen schools was taken after the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) gave the approval for in-person classes, following a decline in the coronavirus cases in the federal capital.

Classes for grades 9-10 were already functional before this development.