Wednesday Jun 09 2021
Elizabeth Olsen casually shares that she married longtime love Robbie Arnett

Wednesday Jun 09, 2021

Elizabeth Olsen left fans in shock after she revealed that she is married to her longtime partner Robbie Arnett.

The Marvel star spoke on Variety’s Actors on Actors series and was chatting about her upcoming projects when she casually slipped that she had tied the knot after referring to him as her husband.

"I also just noticed that my husband put Little Miss Magic. You know, the Little Miss books?” she said referring to her hubby’s décor in the background.

While she did not share any further details of their marriage, it may not have come to as a surprise to some as the couple was notorious for keeping the public unaware about their romance.

Even when rumours of their engagement slipped in 2019, they did not publicly comment on it.

