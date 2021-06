Amitabh Bachchan issues warning over worsening covid-19 crisis

Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan recently took to social media and issued a dire notice to fans regarding the worsening covid-19 crisis.

The actor issued the warning over on Twitter and his statement read, “Even though conditions on CoviD, in some locations may be seeing a decline .. PLEASE DO NOT be lax .. keep the protocol .. Wash hands, wear masks, keep the distance, control travel to the very essentials, and follow the time limits .. and get VACCINATED” (sic)



Check it out below: