Wednesday Jun 09 2021
‘Coldplay’s’ Chris Martin touches on BTS collaboration plans

Coldplay’s Chris Martin recently sat down for a chat and got candid about rumors of possible BTS collaborations.

The topic arose during Martin’s interview with PopCrush host Micole Murray.

There he was quoted saying, “When it comes to BTS, I have nothing but love and respect for them. All seven guys are just cool and stand for good things and sing about cool things.”

During the course of his interview Martin even fawned over the group’s diversity and admitted, “I love the fact that they are so huge and sing a lot in Korean. They don’t always have to sing in English.”

However, things took a turn for the interesting when Martin made a candid revelation and admitted, “I love them a lot, and so if the right song came along, I wouldn’t ever say no.”

Check it out below:


