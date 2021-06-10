Alizeh Shah feels proud to be compared with BTS' Jungkook, hits back at trolls in Billie Eilish's style

Pakistani actress Alizeh Shah has been talk of the town since she debuted stunning new hairstyle, sparking a huge fan reaction.

The 20-year-old multi-talented star's new look caught the attention of her fans and followers, with one compared her to BTS's Jungkook.

An Instagram user shared the actress's snap on social media and commented that she's resembling Jungkook, a member of the K-pop band.

“Alizeh Shah ready to join BTS,” wrote the user.

The Ehd-e-Wafa actress later shared the comments on her Instagram Story and said that she would take it as a compliment.

Alizeh, who has been under intense social media scrutiny and moral policing, also befittingly responded to another troll, criticising her haircut.

Alizeh - who rose to fame within a very short span of time with her flawless acting skills - is subjected to a barrage of comments under every picture she posts criticising everything about her from her looks to her outfits.

The actress took to her Instagram page on Wednesday and once again hit out at trolls who had criticised her for lifestyle choices and fashion looks.

She posted the message of world's renowned singer Billie Eilish: "Do you know me—really, know me? You have opinions about my opinions, about my music, about my clothes, about my body.”

With her unique style of music and clothing, Eilish is also making headlines every now and again. She is often criticised for her dressing choice.

