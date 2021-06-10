Toss crucial in Abu Dhabi, says Shadab after loss against Lahore Qalandars

Islamabad United skipper Shadab Khan.

KARACHI: Shadab Khan – the captain of Islamabad United – said that his side will take positives from the match against Lahore Qalandars and try not to repeat the mistakes after they went down by 5 wickets on the last ball of the game in Abu Dhabi.

In a video statement released to the Pakistani media, the all-rounder said that he was happy to see his side fighting back after being bowled out for a comparatively low total, but insisted that United must learn from its mistakes.

“The team did well in the end after a low score. The bowlers fought really well and were backed by the fielders. There were some positives for us to take and we’ll move forward from here and try to play better cricket and not repeat the mistakes we made,” Khan said.

“We couldn’t play according to the behaviour of the pitch. We probably need to change our approach in batting and strategise better as pitches here are very different from how they were in Karachi,” said Khan, adding that there was not enough support for spinners in the second phase of the match.



The all-rounder said that a dew factor was also involved in the result of the match and insisted that the toss will remain a crucial element in the matches to come.

He expressed satisfaction on his personal form, saying that he’s feeling fit and confident after making a comeback and looking forward to contributing to his side.

Replying to a question, Islamabad United’s captain praised fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Junior and termed him a good prospect for the future of Pakistan Cricket.

“I am impressed to see him bowl well under pressure. He did really well. It is a good sign, not only for PSL or Islamabad United but for Pakistan cricket. I am sure he’ll serve Pakistan in a very good way,” Khan concluded.