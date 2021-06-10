 
Thursday Jun 10 2021
By
UWUneeba Waqar

Five Pakistani cities among 15 places with extreme temperature

Thursday Jun 10, 2021

Representational image. Photo: File

KARACHI: Owing to climate change, three cities of Pakistan have been named among the list of 15 places that recorded extreme temperatures in the last 24 hours.

According to the data compiled by weather information service Ogimet, Nok Kundi in Balochistan recorded the highest temperature at 48 ℃ in the last 24 hours. 

Nok Kundi was followed by Peshawar which also recorded 48 ℃ in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, Dal Bandin in Balochistan recorded a temperature of 47.4 ℃ and was being placed at number 5 on the chart. 

Other cities included Saudi Arabia's Yenbo, which also recorded 48  ℃ and was placed at number 3 on the chart, Kuwaiti city of Nuwasib was placed at number 4 after it recorded a temperature of 47.8 ℃. 

Two other Pakistani cities also made it to the list, including Jacobabad which was placed at number 9 on the chart after recording 46.4  ℃ and Dera Ismail Khan, which was placed at number 13 after recording 46  ℃.

