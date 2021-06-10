 
Thursday Jun 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Murad Raas announces new timings for Punjab schools

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 10, 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas Thursday announced that school timings in the province have been changed.

The development came amid extremely hot weather in the province.

“All Public and Private Schools of Punjab to comply with the following New School Timing Schedule: 7am to 11:30am,” the provincial education minister tweeted.

“Please follow SOPs issued by the government,” he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) had decided to shorten the duration of classes due to the ongoing heatwave in Islamabad after 25 students fainted due to suffocation at a school.

