Friday Jun 11 2021
Abdul Mohi Shah

Pakistan to place offers to host major international events in upcoming ICC meeting

Friday Jun 11, 2021

  • Pakistan to bid for major events in ICC meeting this month.
  • ICC seeking bids for hosting rights of men's cricket events from 2024 to 2031.
  • The ICC has asked PCB to submit its bids in a special communique with PCB Chairperson Ehsan Mani.

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) plans to place offers for at least five major international events at an International Cricket Council (ICC) meeting this month.

The ICC is seeking bids for hosting rights of men's cricket events from 2024 to 2031.

Here are the major men’s events being planned:

  • Four T20 World Cups
  • Two ODI World Cups
  • Two Champions Trophy events

The T20 World Cups will be held in 2024, 2026, 2028, and 2030. The ODI World Cups will be staged in 2026 and then in 2030. The Champions Trophy will be staged in 2024 and then in 2028. 

The World Test Championship finals are also planned after every two years, in 2025, 2027, 2029, and 2031.

The ICC has asked PCB to submit its bids in a special communique with PCB Chairperson Ehsan Mani.

“We have planned to submit a strong bid for major international events to be held during this period,” a source told The News.

It is believed that Pakistan will submit bids to host the T20 World Cup (co-host) and Champions Trophy (single host) to be held in 2024.

“There is every possibility that Pakistan will go on to host major international cricketing events from 2024 to 2031. We can host the T20 World Cup or fifty overs aside World Cup as a co-host with either the UEA, Sri Lanka, or Bangladesh," the source said, adding that Pakistan has good chances of placing an offer to host the T20 World Cup 2024 jointly with the UAE and the World Cup in 2026 with Sri Lanka.

But Pakistan aims to host the eight-team Champions Trophy in 2024 solo. The venues for the matches could be Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi.

