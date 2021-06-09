 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Wednesday Jun 09 2021
By
Sports Desk

Social media use may be restricted for Pakistani cricket players in new PCB contracts

By
Sports Desk

Wednesday Jun 09, 2021

  • Pakistan Cricket Board to include social media restriction in central contracts.
  • The current contracts of male cricket players are expiring June 30.
  • PCB to offer central contracts to players before England tour.

LAHORE: Pakistan's cricketers may not be able to post about any of their team's activities during any series on social media anymore as the Pakistan Cricket Board is reportedly introducing new restrictions.

The PCB plans to include a social media restriction clause in the upcoming central contracts for players, sources were quoted as saying by The News.

The PCB is expected to offer central contracts to players before their departure for the England tour. The current contracts of male cricket players are expiring June 30.

Read more: PCB likely to promote Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali to B category

What can we expect from the PCB contracts?

Opener Shan Masood and middle-order batsmen Haris Sohail and Asad Shafiq are expected to be demoted.

Star pacer Hasan Ali and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf are likely to be included in the list of centrally contracted players.

Opening batsman Fakhar Zaman and middle-order batsman Fawad Alam are likely to be promoted to B category, while pacers Haris Rauf and Mohammad Hasnain are likely to be offered C category contracts.

Read more: Major changes expected in central contracts of Pakistani cricketers

Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, former captain Azhar Ali and star fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi will continue to stay in the elite A Category.

"There are good chances that Abid Ali (Central Punjab), Sarfraz Ahmed (Sindh), Shadab Khan (Northern), and Yasir Shah (Balochistan) will retain their places in category A for the next year," a source said

It remains unclear if Mohammad Hafeez will accept the category C contract or not. He was given the offer during a reshuffle a few months back and had turned it down.

Mohammad Nawaz is likely to be included in the contracts list while Haider Ali, who failed to live up to the expectations during the whole year, may be left out.

The PCB may also give some weightage to cricketers’ performance during the remaining PSL VI matches.

More From Sports:

PSL 2021: Haris Rauf eyes becoming the 'best bowler' of tournament

PSL 2021: Haris Rauf eyes becoming the 'best bowler' of tournament
PSL 2021: UAE heat a 'shock to the body' but Australia's Faulkner excited to play with Pakistan talent

PSL 2021: UAE heat a 'shock to the body' but Australia's Faulkner excited to play with Pakistan talent
Babar Azam scores more runs than Virat Kohli in T20Is since 2019

Babar Azam scores more runs than Virat Kohli in T20Is since 2019
England series will not be broadcast in Pakistan, says Fawad Chaudhry

England series will not be broadcast in Pakistan, says Fawad Chaudhry
ICC nominates Hasan Ali for 'Player of the Month' for May

ICC nominates Hasan Ali for 'Player of the Month' for May
Aqib Javed conscious of dew factor in remaining PSL 2021 matches

Aqib Javed conscious of dew factor in remaining PSL 2021 matches
'Wahab Riaz one of the fastest bowlers I've ever played': David Miller

'Wahab Riaz one of the fastest bowlers I've ever played': David Miller
PSL more than just playing experience for Zimbabwe's Muzarabani

PSL more than just playing experience for Zimbabwe's Muzarabani
Do you know which West Indian great was Inzamam ul Haq's first ODI wicket?

Do you know which West Indian great was Inzamam ul Haq's first ODI wicket?
Mohammad Hafeez extends condolences to victims of Ghotki train accident

Mohammad Hafeez extends condolences to victims of Ghotki train accident

PSL 2021: Players to drink coconut water, wear ice vests to beat the UAE heat

PSL 2021: Players to drink coconut water, wear ice vests to beat the UAE heat
Eng vs NZ: Pacer Ollie Robinson to miss 2nd Test as ECB probes racist tweet

Eng vs NZ: Pacer Ollie Robinson to miss 2nd Test as ECB probes racist tweet

Latest

view all