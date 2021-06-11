‘Ertugrul’: Engin Altan Duzyatan’s wife, son turn golfer

Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul’s wife Neslisah Alkoclar and their five years old son Emir Aras Düzyatan flaunted their golf skills and the fans can’t stop gushing over them.



Neslisah Alkoclar took to Instagram and mesmerized the fans with sweet photos of her and son Emir from the golf club.

She posted the pictures with a caption in Turkish which reads: “I am the star of your fields #emiraras” followed by a heart emoticon.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars showered love on Neslisah and the son.



Earlier, Engin, who plays the lead role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, took to Instagram and shared his short video clip where he can be seen hitting the golf ball perfectly.







