Showbiz
Friday Jun 11 2021
Amitabh Bachchan remembers without 'emoji' old days

Friday Jun 11, 2021

Veteran Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan remembered the days when fans used to express their love with gratitude and there was no ‘emoji’.

The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo with a fan, where he is seen giving an autograph to her and the young girl looks all smiling at him with love and excitement.

He shared the picture and compared the old days with the current times.

Amitabh Bachchan said “gone are the days when fans expressed their love and appreciation like the one this little one did .. so full of gratitude .. just look at her expression .. now its just an emoji.. !!!!! .. if you are lucky.”

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.

