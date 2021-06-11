Amna Ilyas gets Covid-19 vaccine

 
Friday Jun 11 2021
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Friday Jun 11, 2021

Pakistani film and TV actress Amna Ilyas has become the latest celebrity to receive Covid-19 vaccine.

The Baaji actress took to Instagram and posted her stunning photo receiving the jab on Thursday.

She wrote in the caption “It’s done! #covidvacccine.”

Amna Ilyas also urged her fans to get themselves vaccinated.

“Please get yourself vaccinated. The sooner you get it done the sooner our lives will become normal.”

Fans and friends showered love on Amna Ilyas after she posted the photo.

