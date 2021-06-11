 
Anil Kapoor reminisces upon best memories with Robert De Niro, Al Pacino

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor reminisced upon his best memories, he shared with Hollywood legends Robert De Niro and Al Pacino.

The Malang actor took to Twitter and posted throwback photos with the Hollywood stars and called them ‘inspirations and the reason I continue to love what I do...being an actor.’

He tweeted “Throwback to one of my best memories! With the two greatest actors of all time, my go-to acting reference points, inspirations and the reason I continue to love what I do...being an actor...”

In the first picture, Anil Kapoor can be seen engaged in a conversation with De Niro while in the other photo he is striking a pose for the camera with Al Pacino.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

