Liam Hemsworth makes relationship with Gabriella Brooks official

Actor Liam Hemsworth and his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks’ relationship has hit a new milestone.

The couple first sparked romance rumours back in December 2019 and have now finally made it official as they made an appearance together at the Gold Dinner 2021 in Australia.

This was seen through his Instagram post which shows his brother Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky and Matt Damon's wife Lucciana Barroso.

The Hunger Games star could be seen posing next to his model girlfriend.

"Fantastic night raising much needed funds and awareness for one of the most important and challenging issues, children's mental health," Liam wrote on Instagram. "Thank you @itsmondotcom for hosting the evening and all you do for the Sydney children's hospital @sydney_kids #golddinner."

