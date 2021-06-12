Shah Rukh Khan all set to resume shooting of ‘Pathan’; ‘It’s time to get back to work’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to resume the shooting of Pathan after he informed his fans that it is time to get back to work.



Shah Rukh Khan took to Instagram and delighted his fans with a latest selfie where the actor seems to have grown a beard.

He wrote in the caption “They say time is measured in days, months and beards....Time now for a trim and get back to work I guess.”

“Wishing everyone who is getting back to a bit of normalcy...safe and healthy days and months of work ahead....love u all,” he concluded.



According to some Indian media reports, Pathan shooting will kick off from June 21.

The Pathan also stars Deepika Padukone and Dimple Kapadia.