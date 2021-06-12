 
Saturday Jun 12 2021
Katrina Kaif returns to gym post Covid-19 recovery

Saturday Jun 12, 2021

Katrina Kaif returns to gym post Covid-19 recovery

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif, who was diagnosed with Covid-19 in April, has returned to gym after she fully recovered from coronavirus.

The Dhoom 3 actor took to Instagram and shared with her fans how difficult it is to exercise after recovering from Covid-19.

She said “Back at it. Post covid I’ve had to be patient with myself in terms of getting back to exercise- u have to go at your own pace and listen to your body, u have good days and then days when u feel exhausted again.”

Katrina further said “Going slow and trusting your body’s healing process and giving yourself time. Step by step.”

On the work front, Katrina has reportedly resumed shooting for Tiger 3 with Salman Khan.

Katrina will also be seen in Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar.

