Sunday Jun 13 2021
Two years ago, Sarim Akhtar became international meme sensation

Sunday Jun 13, 2021

It was two years and one day ago when a Pakistani fan from the stands became one of the most popular cricket memes of all time. 

Sarim Akhtar's disappointed frown when Asif Ali dropped David Warner's catch off a Wahab Riaz bowl, went viral on social media. 

On Saturday, Somerset Cricket tweeted about Sarim when it recalled the electric atmosphere in Taunton where the match was held two years ago. 

"One of the greatest internet memes of all time was born in Taunton that day," tweeted Somerset cricket. 

Sarim, mesmerised by the memory, recalled how he had driven three hours from London to watch the game which turned out to be "iconic" for him. 

Pakistan lost the important World Cup 2019 clash to Australia that day, losing by 41 runs. Warner went on to score 107 runs in the match. 

