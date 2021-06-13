 
Kristen Bell shares daughter’s ‘threatening notes’

Renowned actor Kristen Bell recently took to social media and showed off the ‘threatening notes’ her daughter leaves around the house.

The actor shared shared snapshots of the note with a caption that read, “I often find threatening notes like these around the house... (This note was taped to her door during her 30 mins hunger strike:)”

According to Bell, the note taped to the door frame read, "Don't disturb, Delta is starving to death, only Mom can come in” and "Deltas cookie Don't eat it or else..."

While fans were left in fits of laughter over the tyke’s antics, Bell concluded her caption with a note of gratitude and it read, “Guess I should be grateful my kid can speak her mind! (And appreciates leftovers.)”

