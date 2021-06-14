Shreya Ghoshal urges new mothers to get Covid-19 vaccine: ‘It’s absolutely safe’

Bollywood playback singer Shreya Ghoshal, who welcomed her first baby boy Devyaan with husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya, received her first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on Monday.



Taking to Instagram, the Ye Ishq Hai singer posted her video of getting the jab and wrote “While Devyaan was sleeping peacefully at home, I quickly went out to get my first dose of vaccination today!!”

“It’s absolutely safe for new mothers to get vaccinated for covid as recommended by my doctors. Just like anyone else, if your are a nursing mother, you too can get your shots. #covishield #vaccinationdone #covidvacccine.”

Earlier this month, Shreya delighted her millions of fans with the first glimpse of son.



Shreya Ghoshal and husband Shiladitya welcomed their first baby on May 22.