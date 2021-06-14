 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jun 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Shahbaz Sharif accuses govt of releasing 'fake' budget numbers

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 14, 2021

Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif addressing on the floor of the National Assembly during the budget session in Islamabad, on June 14, 2021. — YouTube 

  • Shahbaz address NA session amid ruckus from treasury benches.
  • PML-N president takes jibes at PM Imran Khan during speech. 
  • Sherry Reman expresses reservations over plans to hike price of petroleum products.

ISLAMABAD: PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif hit out at the government Monday, accusing it of deceiving masses by disclosing "fake" numbers in the budget. 

The leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly was speaking on the federal budget issued by the government a few days ago, lamenting that the poor were suffering from poverty while the government claimed it was on the path to economic growth and prosperity. 

Related items

"If the country has seen growth, has only the elite and those residing in the palaces of Bani Gala availed that prosperity?" the Opposition leader asked amid ruckus from the treasury benches.

The PML-N president said poor people were starving to death in the country. Taking a jibe at the prime minister, Sharif said he wished those who gave examples of Riyasat-e-Madinah would take pay heed to the dismal affairs of the "widows, orphans and the destitute". 

Members of the Opposition, along with the PML-N president as well, thumped their desks as PML-N leader Mian Javed Latif attended the session for the first time since securing bail. 

Meanwhile, PPP leader Senator Sherry Reman said her party had reservations over the government's plans to hike the price of petroleum products. 

The PPP leader said it was a joint plan of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and the federal government. 

"Explain the intention behind proposing an increase in petrol prices only three days after presenting the budget?," she asked, adding that the government had dropped a petrol bomb on the people to overcome the petrol levy crisis.

Rehman said the people of Pakistan were already reeling from the inflation, adding that the government had "gifted" them with an additional hike in petroleum prices. 

Opposition Leader in the Senate Yousaf Raza Gillani, addressing on the floor of the NA, said during his tenure, the government had empowered Gilgit Baltistan through establishing a government of elected representatives there.

"When we pitched the idea of South Punjab, we were termed as insincere," he said, adding PPP had passed the resolution in the Punjab Assembly to establish South Punjab.

Gillani called on the incumbent government to fulfill its promises in establishing South Punjab province, as PPP had called for the creation of a province, and not a mere secretariat.

The PPP leader slammed the government for "testing" tear gas on government employees' protest and demanded that their salaries be increased in proportion to the inflation.

He highlighted that during PPP's tenure, the government had revived the jobs of several governments.

More From Pakistan:

FM Qureshi, Lavrov stress on importance of stronger Pak-Russia ties

FM Qureshi, Lavrov stress on importance of stronger Pak-Russia ties
Aeronautical engineer who studied in China ends up selling juice in Pakistan

Aeronautical engineer who studied in China ends up selling juice in Pakistan
Peace in Afghanistan a shared responsibility; Pakistan should not be blamed for mistakes: FM Qureshi

Peace in Afghanistan a shared responsibility; Pakistan should not be blamed for mistakes: FM Qureshi
Coronavirus: Sindh govt announces end to two-day business shutdown

Coronavirus: Sindh govt announces end to two-day business shutdown
Sindh schools can resume classes 6-8 from tomorrow: Saeed Ghani

Sindh schools can resume classes 6-8 from tomorrow: Saeed Ghani
Gujranwala man brutally beats wife for spending money without permission

Gujranwala man brutally beats wife for spending money without permission
Letting overseas Pakistanis vote via internet will compromise confidentiality: Kunwar Dilshad

Letting overseas Pakistanis vote via internet will compromise confidentiality: Kunwar Dilshad
Only surviving son of Pakistan’s first president Iskandar Mirza passes away in US

Only surviving son of Pakistan’s first president Iskandar Mirza passes away in US
Political tightropes

Political tightropes
FO rejects claims about sending Pakistani mangoes as gift to other countries

FO rejects claims about sending Pakistani mangoes as gift to other countries
Punjab approves budget worth Rs2.653 trillion

Punjab approves budget worth Rs2.653 trillion

In interview with Canadian media, PM Imran Khan says terrorism has no religion

In interview with Canadian media, PM Imran Khan says terrorism has no religion

Latest

view all