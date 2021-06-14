 
Monday Jun 14 2021
KP govt allows businesses to remain open for six days a week

Monday Jun 14, 2021

As coronavirus cases decline in the province, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Monday allowed businesses to remain open six days a week. 

Earlier, businesses were closed for two days throughout the week, to discourage people thronging bazaars and markets. The provincial government had taken the decision to stem the spread of the virus. 

As the number of coronavirus continue to decline, the KP government issued a notification that stated that the district administration will determine the day when businesses remain closed in the districts. 

The notification instructed district administrations to hold meetings with businesses in this regard. It also said that businesses will be allowed to operate in the province till 8pm.

Sindh govt announces end to two-day business shutdown

Earlier today, a similar decision had been taken by the Sindh government when it announced that businesses will now only be closed only on Sundays.

Read more: Sindh govt announces end to two-day business shutdown

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah chaired a meeting of the provincial task force on coronavirus on Monday, in which it was decided to close the business activity for one day instead of two days a week.

The orders by the provincial governments come as the country reported 1,019 fresh cases and 43 new deaths due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

