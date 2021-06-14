 
entertainment
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth warns she will clap back after Meghan, Harry's baby name row

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 14, 2021

Meghan and Harry named their daughter after the Queen's private nickname Lilibet

Queen Elizabeth will not be tolerating any mistruths after feud erupted over the name of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's baby daughter's name.

According to British media, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex named their daughter after the Queen's private nickname Lilibet without her permission.  

The monarch has instructed courtiers to let go of their 'never complain, never explain' policy when it comes to private conversations between members of the royal family.

An insider told Mail on Sunday, "This is about whether or not what is being reported is an accurate version of what actually happened."

Upon birth of Lili, Meghan and Harry announced in a statement, "Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales."

