Tuesday Jun 15 2021
Emily Ratajkowski says movie This is 40 treated Megan Fox's character 'badly'

Tuesday Jun 15, 2021

Emily Ratajkowski is of the opinion that the movie This Is 40 did not treat it Megan Fox’s character right.

According to Page Six, the model, while speaking to Amy Schumer, was full of compliments of the movie saying that it was “very spot-on” but added that it did not do justice to Fox’s character.

"I recommend everybody who has a husband or wife and kids to watch it, [but] Megan Fox is treated in it so badly," the model said. 

"Oh, that movie is not aging well?" Schumer asked.

"That movie is not aging well," Ratajkowski responded.

Fox’s character, Desi works as an escort in order to fund her lavish lifestyle.

She is forced to make the revelation when she is accused of stealing money from the boutique where she works.

Throughout the film she is consistently objectified which is what Ratajkowski is referring to. 

