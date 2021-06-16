'No sacred cows': PM Imran Khan directs police to take action against anyone disobeying law

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the inauguration of the Eagle Squad Unit of the Islamabad Police, on June 16, 2021 . — Geo News

Prime Minister Imran Khan said Wednesday there are "no sacred cows in the country" and the police should not be afraid to take action against even him or any other minister.



The premier, addressing the inauguration of the Eagle Squad Unit of the Islamabad Police, said rule of law prevails when everyone is equal in the eyes of the law.

"The police's job is to enforce the law, and a country progresses when the police do their job," the prime minister said, clarifying that law enforcement does not mean to only send a poor man behind bars.

PM Imran Khan said the police should show mercy to the people who earn daily wages and common people, and should take stern action against a powerful person when they break the law.

"No country can have peace and prosperity where common citizens are dealt with a heavy hand by the law, while people in power get off easy," he said.

"The Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) also said that he would take action against his own daughter if she breaks the law [...] he warned his people that the nations before them were cursed as they did not take action against the powerful," the premier said.

The prime minister said he wanted the establishment of the rule of law in the country, as "might is right is the law of the jungle".



"A human society is defined by the rule of law," he said.

"We are not progressing [...] In the past, when a Pakistani president went to the US, his counterpart received him, when he went to UK, the queen gave him a reception, and we haven't been able to reach that point again as we have not taken action against the powerful people," he said.

