Case registered against JUI's Mufti Aziz ur Rehman over sexual assault charges

Student registers case against Mufti Rehman after video of cleric molesting him goes viral.

Students says Rehman's sons threatened to kill him.

Mufti Rehman says he was intoxicated, denies role in video.

Lahore Police have registered a case against JUI cleric Mufti Aziz ur Rehman, his sons, and two other unidentified men after a video of the cleric sexually assaulting a student went viral on social media, it emerged Thursday.

Geo News reported that the case was registered on the student's complaint when police arrived at his local madrassa in Lahore after the video went viral on social media.



The student says Rehman, a former JUI leader, sexually abused him and then the cleric's sons started blackmailing and threatening to kill him.

"If justice is not done, I will commit suicide," the survivor said.

A day earlier, the superintendent of the madrassa where Rehman worked, said that the cleric had been fired.



Superintendent Asadullah Farooq said Rehman and his sons had been asked to leave the madrassa and the institution was not responsible for any of their acts.

Meanwhile, JUI Lahore's secretary-general also issued a notice stating that after the video, the party had suspended the membership of Mufti Rehman and that it would remain revoked till the investigation concludes.

Mufti Rehman says he was 'intoxicated'

Rehman, meanwhile, said the video was two-and-a-half years old, and that the student was being "used against" him.



"I declare on oath that I did not do such an act in my consciousness. I was given something intoxicating and I was not conscious," he claimed.