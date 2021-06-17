 
Faizan Lakhani

Records broken during Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi match

Thursday Jun 17, 2021

KARACHI: Highest match aggregate, highest team total, highest total while batting second and other new national records were created during the Pakistan Super League match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi in Abu Dhabi on Thursday night.

Batting first, Islamabad United posted 247/2 in 20 overs, thanks to a brilliant century by Usman Khawaja – who became the first team captain to score a PSL century. His brilliant knock was well-supported by Asif Ali, Colin Munro, and Brandon King, all scoring in the 40s.

Islamabad United's total of 247 was the highest team total by any Pakistani team, in any Pakistani tournament. The previous record was with Karachi Dolphins who had scored 243/2 against Lahore Eagles in Pakistan’s national domestic T20 tournament. The previous PSL best was 238/3 by United against Lahore Qalandars in the 2019 edition of the tournament.

In reply, Zalmi's 232/6, also the highest second innings total by any team from Pakistan. Zalmi have created the new Pakistan record by surpassing 226/6 scored by Central Punjab against Northern in the 2019 National T20 tournament of Pakistan. In PSL, the previous best second batting total was 204/4, set by Lahore Qalandars. This is also the 6th highest second batting total by a team in any T20 match in the world.

The flamboyant batting by both the teams, which involved 25 sixes and 45 fours, took the match aggregate to 479 runs. This 6th highest match aggregate ever in any T20 match in the world is the highest in any Pakistani tournament. It surpassed the previous record of 451 that was created by Karachi Dolphins and Lahore Eagles in 2010. The previous highest in the PSL was 427 by Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United, in 2019.

United’s bowler Zafar Gohar conceded 65 runs from his four overs to claim the unwanted record of most expensive bowler in one PSL inning. He took over this record from Shaheen Shah Afridi who had conceded 62 runs from his quota of four overs in the 2019 edition of PSL.

