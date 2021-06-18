PSL 2021: Qalandars must overcome all mistakes to win match against Sultans

Fakhar Zaman of Lahore Qalandars plays a shot during a warm-up match against Multan Sultans at National Stadium Karachi

Lahore Qalandars will be desperate to avoid any if-and-but situation in PSL 6 and confirm their place in the tournament's playoffs when they will play Multan Sultans in match number 28th of the tournament at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on Friday evening.



Qalandars started the PSL on a remarkable note, winning five out of its first six games before losing three consecutive games and putting themselves in a position where they can be knocked out of the race.

The Sohail Akhtar-led side has got 10 points from nine games and the match against Sultans is their last in the league stages. They have a net run rate (NRR) of -2.02 and placed currently in the third position. Peshawar Zalmi with NRR or 0.586 and 10 points in 10 games is at 2nd place.

Multan is at 4th place with eight points in eight games followed by Karachi with eight points in nine games.

The match tonight is a must-win for Qalandars. A win will not only confirm Lahore’s place in play-offs but it will also put them in 2nd position on the points table. But, if they lose it then there will be serious worries for Qalandars.

A win for Multan would mean that Sultans will also have 10 points and their NRR would improve from the current 0.836. With Multan already have one more left against Islamabad United, all eyes would then be on Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators game. If Qalandars fail tonight, then they will surely hope for Quetta Gladiators to beat Karachi Kings on Saturday.

Karachi currently has eight points from nine games with an NRR of -0.212.

Qalandars will be under pressure for this match against a confident Multan Sultans. While Sultans are heading to this game with three consecutive wins in Abu Dhabi, Qalandars are coming with three consecutive defeats.

The game against Karachi Kings on Thursday night highlights a lot to think about and overcome before Friday’s match. Chasing 177, Lahore could score 169. There were dropped catches, sloppy fielding, and missed runouts but a major concern remains the batting – that played 52 dot balls while chasing last night.

Qalandars will have to overcome all the mistakes if they want to win against Multan Sultans.

The overseas quartet is performing for Qalandars but locals have been inconsistent.

Multan, on the other hand, can’t be complacent against Qalandars. They know that the Sohail Akhtar-led side can turn the tables at any stage.

The Rizwan-led side has not too much to worry about as his side seems in good form and will enter the game as favourites.

Players to watch: Rashid Khan, James Faulkner (Lahore Qalandars), Mohammad Rizwan, Shahnawaz Dahani (Multan Sultans)

SQUADS: Multan Sultans – Mohammad Rizwan (c), Asif Afridi, Hammad Azam, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan Snr, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Umar, Blessing Muzarabani, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Shahnawaz Dhani, Shan Masood, Shimron Hetmyer (partially available), Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaibullah, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, and Muhammad Waseem

Lahore Qalandars – Sohail Akhtar (c), Ahmed Danyal, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, James Faulkner, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Rashid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Seekuge Prasana, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sultan Ahmed, Tim David, Zaid Alam, and Zeeshan Ashraf.