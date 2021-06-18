 
Friday Jun 18 2021
Alex Rodriguez finally accepts reunion with Jennifer Lopez not happening

Friday Jun 18, 2021

Alex Rodriguez has finally managed to wrap his head around the fact that his relationship with Jennifer Lopez is over for good.

The Latino singer recently reunited with former fiance Ben Affleck after 17 years of split.

As per an insider cited by Entertainment Tonight, A-Rod has no hopes he and Lopez will reconcile anymore

“When they first split, he wanted to work things out, and still held on to hope that he and JLo would get back together. He's come to terms with the fact that it's over now.” 

That source added that Rodriguez is “very aware of all of the attention” Bennifer's romance has garnered.

But he is “trying to focus on himself and what's in store for his future,” Entertainment Tonight wrote.

Earlier, a separate source said A-Rod believes he and Lopez will come back together. 

“He is respecting her wishes right now, but has high hopes they will get back together,” the insider revealed.  

