Friday Jun 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Ajay Devgn celebrates 22 years of ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’

Ajay Devgn celebrates 22 years of ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn celebrated 22 years of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, saying ‘Didn’t think though that it would create history’.

Taking to Instagram, Ajay posted behind-the-scene adorable photos from the film and wrote “22 years of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.”

“Salman, Sanjay, Ash & I knew we were making a super-sensitive film. Didn’t think though that it would create history. Humbled,” he further said.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film was released on June 18, 1999.

It also features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan in the lead roles.

