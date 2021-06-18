Budget and budget session illegal; indicators of economic growth false: Bilawal

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari speaking during the session of the National Assembly on June 18, 2021. Screenshot via GeoNews.

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said Friday that both the budget and the budget session of the PTI-led government are "illegal."

Speaking during a session of the National Assembly, which was being conducted under the chairmanship of National Assembly's Speaker Asad Qaiser, Bilawal said that it seems the government is playing the role of the Opposition instead of running the government.

Criticising Prime Minister Imran Khan famous rhetoric, Bilawal said that likening the country — which is being ruled by an "illegitimate government" — to the state of Madina is not appropriate.



Speaking about the budget recently presented by the PTI-led government, Bilawal said that the masses are aware of the fact that 4% growth is a lie.

"I think both this budget and the budget session are illegal," he said, adding that ever since the government has taken over, no new National Finance Commission (NFC) award has been given to provinces.

It should be noted that the NFC award is meant to distribute financial resources between the federal government and the provinces.

"Every budget will be unconstitutional until the NFC award is given," said Bilawal.

Shedding light on the growing inflation in the country, Bilawal said that the PTI government has "abandoned people and left them in a destitute condition."

He said that people will never forgive the government for further pushing them below the poverty line.

"If the budget raises petrol, gas, and electricity prices, then every Pakistani has to bear the burden of the government's incompetence," said Bilawal, adding that had there been economic growth, so many people would not be unemployed.

"The prime minister had promised to grant 10 million jobs to people, but on the contrary, even those who were previously employed have now been rendered jobless," the PPP chairman said.

More to follow.



