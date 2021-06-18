 
Friday Jun 18 2021
Anushka Sharma enjoys tea, scones and test cricket in England

Friday Jun 18, 2021

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma is sharing glimpses of her England trip with fans.

The actor, who jetted off to London with husband and cricketer Virat Kohli, is enjoying some 'me time' moments in London.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Thursday, Anushka posted a photo of her plate full of scones as she watched a game of Test cricket of Virat Kolhi and team.

“Tea and scones on a rainy English summer day,” she wrote in her caption.

Earlier, Anushka also shared a photo of her day out in the gym as she took time off from her mommy duties with new-born baby Vamika.

