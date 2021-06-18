 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Friday Jun 18 2021
By
Web Desk

KRK pretends to be Kangana Ranaut, fake cries on camera

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 18, 2021

KRK pretends to be Kangana Ranaut, fake cries on camera
KRK pretends to be Kangana Ranaut, fake cries on camera

India's self-proclaimed critic Kamal R Khan is shedding light on his views around actor Kangana Ranaut's passport renewal.

Kangana, who has recently been rejected a passport renewal on the grounds that she had an FIR registered against her by the Bandra police on charges of sedition, took to her Instagram and shared a rant against the system.

After the actor's plea, KRK decided to take a toll on her and shared a video of himself, pretending to be Kangana.

Saying that she is 'barwi fail( twelfth-fail) and has nafrat mein PHD (expert in spreading hate), KRK pretended to cry on camera.

"Woh chaar National Award kya setting kar ke jeete hain mujhe hi pata hai (Only I know what strings I've had to pull to win my four National Awards)," he spoke as Kangana.

KRK himself has currently been sued by actor Salman Khan's legal team for defamation.


More From Showbiz:

Anushka Sharma enjoys tea, scones and test cricket in England

Anushka Sharma enjoys tea, scones and test cricket in England
Faysal Qureshi spills the beans on 'Fitoor' and its initial name

Faysal Qureshi spills the beans on 'Fitoor' and its initial name
Sara Ali Khan shares first reaction after meeting Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's new baby

Sara Ali Khan shares first reaction after meeting Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's new baby
Ajay Devgn celebrates 22 years of ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’

Ajay Devgn celebrates 22 years of ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’
Nimra Khan says entered media because her parents wanted her to

Nimra Khan says entered media because her parents wanted her to
Hiba Bukhari says she follows Aslam Raisani's carefree style

Hiba Bukhari says she follows Aslam Raisani's carefree style
Minal Khan drops jaws with dreamy photoshoot

Minal Khan drops jaws with dreamy photoshoot
Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir-starrer ‘Dhoop Ki Deewar’ trailer is out now

Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir-starrer ‘Dhoop Ki Deewar’ trailer is out now
Akshay Kumar confirms release date of ‘Bell Bottom’

Akshay Kumar confirms release date of ‘Bell Bottom’
Sara Ali Khan pays rich tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘Still can’t believe you’re gone’

Sara Ali Khan pays rich tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘Still can’t believe you’re gone’
Photos: Taapsee Pannu soaks up the sun in Russia

Photos: Taapsee Pannu soaks up the sun in Russia
Rhea Chakraborty shares a heart-wrenching tribute for boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput

Rhea Chakraborty shares a heart-wrenching tribute for boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput

Latest

view all