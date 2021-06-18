KRK pretends to be Kangana Ranaut, fake cries on camera

India's self-proclaimed critic Kamal R Khan is shedding light on his views around actor Kangana Ranaut's passport renewal.

Kangana, who has recently been rejected a passport renewal on the grounds that she had an FIR registered against her by the Bandra police on charges of sedition, took to her Instagram and shared a rant against the system.

After the actor's plea, KRK decided to take a toll on her and shared a video of himself, pretending to be Kangana.

Saying that she is 'barwi fail( twelfth-fail) and has nafrat mein PHD (expert in spreading hate), KRK pretended to cry on camera.

"Woh chaar National Award kya setting kar ke jeete hain mujhe hi pata hai (Only I know what strings I've had to pull to win my four National Awards)," he spoke as Kangana.



KRK himself has currently been sued by actor Salman Khan's legal team for defamation.



