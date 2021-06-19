 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jun 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan will ‘absolutely not’ give bases to CIA for Afghanistan operations: PM Imran Khan

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 19, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan giving interview to Jonathan Swan of HBO Axios, which would be aired Monday 3:00am PST.

  • PM Imran Khan gives interview to HBO Axios.
  • Prime minister once again tells US that Pakistani military bases will not be given to CIA.
  • The US is looking for options to keep a check on Afghanistan after troops' withdrawal.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has clearly said that Pakistan will not give its bases to the US for operations in Afghanistan after the latter's troops' withdrawal.

In an interview with Jonathan Swan of HBO Axios, which will be aired Monday 3:00am PST, the premier reiterated Pakistan’s stance on the use of military bases and categorically stated that Islamabad will not allow it.

The US is in talks with Pakistan and other regional countries for cooperation in future operations in the war-torn country to keep a check on militancy.

Related items

However, the country has conveyed to Washington that it is not possible.

The prime minister was again asked by the US media for his comments on giving access to the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to military bases.

“Will you allow the American government to have the CIA here in Pakistan to conduct cross border counter-terrorism missions against Al Qaeda, ISIS and the Taliban?” Swan asked the premier.

“Absolutely not,” PM Imran Khan responded.

“There’s no way we're going to allow any bases or any sort of action from Pakistani territory into Afghanistan. Absolutely not.”

'Pak-US talks reach an impasse'

In an interview with Geo News earlier this month, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said Pakistan wants a stable Afghanistan, but there are some elements who do not want peace in the region.

The FM had categorically stated that Pakistan has refused to give military bases to the US and added that he had told all the political parties in a briefing that they have no such intention.

"Search for bases could be their wish. There's no question of giving them bases, we have to see our interest."

Qureshi was responding to a report by the New York Times which said that negotiations with Pakistan had reached an "impasse" for now.

“Some American officials said that negotiations with Pakistan had reached an impasse for now. Others have said the option remains on the table and a deal is possible,” the NYT report had stated.

The publication said that the rapid withdrawal of US troops has left the agency [CIA] seeking ways to maintain its intelligence-gathering, war-fighting and counterterrorism operations in the country.

‘Constructive discussions with Pakistan’

Earlier, in a press briefing at the White House, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan had said that they had constructive discussions through military, intelligence, and diplomatic channels with Pakistan about the future of America’s capabilities to ensure that Afghanistan never again becomes a base from which al Qaeda or ISIS or any other terrorist group can attack the United States.

“But in terms of the specifics of what that will look like, that will have to remain in those private channels as we work through them,” he had said without sharing further details.

Sullivan had said they are talking to a wide range of countries about how they build effective, over-the-horizon capacity, both from an intelligence and a defence perspective, to be able to suppress the terrorism threat in Afghanistan.

More From Pakistan:

Violence inside and outside Balochistan Assembly 'highly unfortunate': Bilawal Bhutto

Violence inside and outside Balochistan Assembly 'highly unfortunate': Bilawal Bhutto
How many cases are pending in Pakistan's courts and why?

How many cases are pending in Pakistan's courts and why?
Pakistan values UK’s balanced role in global, regional affairs: Army chief to British High Commissioner

Pakistan values UK’s balanced role in global, regional affairs: Army chief to British High Commissioner
Shahbaz Sharif wants media given full access to Parliament

Shahbaz Sharif wants media given full access to Parliament

Sindh, Punjab running out of coronavirus vaccines

Sindh, Punjab running out of coronavirus vaccines
15% demolition at Aladdin Park, Pavilion End Club complete: anti-encroachment director

15% demolition at Aladdin Park, Pavilion End Club complete: anti-encroachment director
Opposition lawmakers, supporters clash with police outside Balochistan Assembly

Opposition lawmakers, supporters clash with police outside Balochistan Assembly

AJK minister parts ways with PML-N, joins PTI

AJK minister parts ways with PML-N, joins PTI
Lahore police on the hunt for Mufti Aziz ur Rehman after video of alleged sexual assault goes viral

Lahore police on the hunt for Mufti Aziz ur Rehman after video of alleged sexual assault goes viral
'Ran from pillar to post for 7 years to prove I wasn't in love with my harasser': victim

'Ran from pillar to post for 7 years to prove I wasn't in love with my harasser': victim
Pak-Afghan friendship gate closed due to rising COVID-19 cases in Afghanistan

Pak-Afghan friendship gate closed due to rising COVID-19 cases in Afghanistan
Man dies of rabies after refusing to get vaccinated

Man dies of rabies after refusing to get vaccinated

Latest

view all