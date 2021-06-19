Madhuri Dixit’s dance video with Jaaved Jaaferi goes viral

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit and co-star Jaaved Jaaferi have won the hearts of fans with their dance moves on popular song Le Le Dil De De Dil.



Madhuri Dixit and Jaaved Jaaferi, who collaborated for the first time in film 100 Days in 1991, reunited in the latest episode of Dance Deewane 3 and danced their hearts out on the stage.

The dance video of Madhuri and Jaaved has taken the internet by storm shortly after it was posted on social media.

The video has left their millions of fans swooning.

The Dance Deewane season 3 is hosted by Raghav Juyal and Judged by Madhuri Dixit and choreographers Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia.